Beaten with a pizza: Wild brawl in Atlantic City — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

The embattled president of Rutgers University announced Tuesday that he will step down next year after a tenure that has included contending with the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the university’s first-ever strike and surviving a no-confidence vote by the faculty senate.

Jonathan Holloway, 57, who became the first Black president of New Jersey’s flagship institution of higher learning when he took office in the summer of 2020, said he will leave office when the current academic year ends June 30. He then plans to take a yearlong sabbatical before returning to the university as a fulltime professor.

NEW BRUNSWICK — A pro-Palestinian group held a rally at Rutgers University Monday despite being banned from campus.

Students for Justice in Palestine Rutgers University is the group that held an encampment at the end of the spring semester. It ended when Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway agreed to eight of the group's ten demands except their two biggest: Rutgers divestment from Israel and and end to the university's partnership with Tel Aviv University.

WEST WINDSOR — The driver of a Tesla that slammed into a tree, killing his 18-year-old passenger, had a blood alcohol level of 0.125 and driving at nearly 80 mph, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Daniel Haas, 18, of West Windsor, and member of the Class of 2024 at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence, died several days after the crash on Aug. 20

BAYONNE — Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man in Hudson County.

Bayonne police got a disturbing call around 12:18 a.m. early Monday morning, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The caller said they could hear a man screaming from inside an apartment on Broadway near Linnet Street. Authorities only described the screams as "concerning."

Police could still hear the screaming when they arrived.

The woman arrested after a violent fight in Atlantic City involving two couples has been suspended as a corrections officer in Monmouth County.

At least part of the brawl — involving a full pizza box — was caught on video, which was posted to X by Barstool Sports.

Keila Diaz has been a corrections officer for about ten years, and has now been suspended without pay, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

