NJ corrections officer suspended after Atlantic City fight caught on video

🔻Violent fight in NJ caught on video

🔻NJ woman arrested is corrections officer

🔻Man also faces criminal charges

The woman arrested after a violent fight in Atlantic City involving two couples has been suspended as a corrections officer in Monmouth County.

At least part of the brawl — involving a full pizza box — was caught on video, which was posted to X by Barstool Sports.

NJ corrections officer suspended after arrest for fight (Credit_ Barstool Sports via X) NJ corrections officer suspended after arrest for fight (Credit_ Barstool Sports via X) loading...

Keila Diaz has been a corrections officer for about ten years, and has now been suspended without pay, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

"This type of behavior is inexcusable from anyone, but, particularly from a member of law enforcement, who at all times, on or off duty, should exhibit the highest level of professionalism, with honor and integrity," Golden said in a written statement issued to New Jersey 101.5.



"Any conduct that does not meet that expectation will not be tolerated. Ms. Diaz has been suspended without pay and expected to be held fully accountable for her actions,” he added.

Diaz, of Freehold, and Damian Pineyro, of Hazlet, both were charged with aggravated assault after the confrontation early Sunday.

