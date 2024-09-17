‘Screaming’ man dies after Bayonne, NJ police response

❓ 911 call reports concerning screams

❓ Man begs police for medical help

❓ His death is under investigation

BAYONNE — Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man in Hudson County.

Bayonne police got a disturbing call around 12:18 a.m. early Monday morning, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The caller said they could hear a man screaming from inside an apartment on Broadway near Linnet Street. Authorities only described the screams as "concerning."

Police could still hear the screaming when they arrived.

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

The man begged for medical assistance. He was restrained by police and hospitalized at Bayonne Medical Center.

According to authorities, the man was dead by 8:44 a.m. No information about how the man died has been released.

The man has not been identified as of late Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear why the man was screaming or what medical issue he was facing.

The OAG is investigating his death because it involved an encounter with police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott