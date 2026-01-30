🔴Hudson County Executive Craig Guy signed an order blocking ICE civil enforcement

🔴The directive bars county workers from assisting ICE

🔴The county could lose federal funding because of the order

JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Craig Guy joins the list of New Jersey politicians pushing back at ICE with an order designed to make it difficult for the agency to detain anyone.

The Democrat signed an executive order on Thursday that prohibits federal immigration authorities, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection, from conducting civil immigration enforcement activities within any Hudson County-owned, leased, or operated building, unless required by law or pursuant to a valid judicial warrant. It is similar to an order signed by Jersey City Mayor James Solomon.

"This executive order furthers that commitment by keeping our communities safe from unlawful federal immigration tactics,” Guy said. “Hudson County is one of the most diverse counties in America and we are proud of that diversity. This order ensures that our residents are safeguarded from harassment and threats.”

County employees barred from assisting federal immigration enforcement

The county order takes it a step further and bars Hudson County employees and contractors from assisting federal immigration authorities or sharing information.

The resolution comes with a downside for the county, according to Commissioner William O'Dea. He expects that the county will lose some federal funding because of the policy.

"What's going to happen here is instead of them sending us money, they may take money away from it, but that doesn't change what our obligations are," O'Dea said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill ratcheted up a potential fight with the Trump Administration over ICE during an appearance on Comedy Central's The Daily Show Wednesday night. She announced plans to create a portal to report the locations of ICE agents.

“If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out. We want to know,” Sherrill said. She has not disclosed additional details about the portal.

