The Pretti shooting is not about the Second Amendment.

The right to carry is an inherent American right. All states should have “Constitutional Carry."

It’s also not about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who have a duty to enforce detainer orders and get criminal aliens and repeat border crossers arrested and deported.

They were confronted with an armed potential threat and justifiably put down the perpetrator, same as they did with the woman who tried to run over an agent at the outset of the orchestrated violence.

Sad for those two weak minds who were manipulated into thinking they were fighting evil and it cost them their lives.

This is about organized chaos targeting ICE and immigration enforcement

This issue is about an organized, anti-American effort to create chaos and disrupt the lawful and necessary deportation of millions of criminals and illegal aliens who are undermining the integrity of our elections, crushing our infrastructure, endangering our communities and bankrupting the middle class.

If President Donald Trump continues to backtrack and show weakness in the face of the woke Democrats encouraging the sabotage and of the weak Republicans who enable them, the Republican Party will lose the midterms badly enough to put our republic into its final tailspin.

The radical left is winning the hearts and minds of millennials on free housing and portraying lawful action as something out of the “Hunger Games."

The younger generation has been betrayed by opportunists in the MAGA world and brainwashed by foreign actors and the elite political class.

The salvation they are being promised of defunding the police/ICE, free housing and universal income only leads to one path…slavery. It's time to toughen up.

Calls to invoke the Insurrection Act and restore order

Recognize that only a small minority of agitators are driving the conversation. Invoke the Insurrection Act, round up the criminals (including treasonous politicians) and restore order for the several hundred million Americans who want liberty and prosperity.

We can have neither if the Soros/Somali mob is allowed to divide us while destroying our Western civilization.

Let’s not forget that polls consistently show Americans want criminal aliens deported, literally more than 8 in 10 want to see ICE carry out lawful orders.

New Jersey and Minnesota caught in a political war over ICE

Despite this, we have politicians like the Minnesota governor waging political war with the White House. For his part, Walz is clearly trying to take attention off the clear criminal activity costing taxpayers billions of dollars and empowering criminal Somalis.

Not to be outdone as she pursues a place on the national ticket in 2028, the New Jersey governor is actively pitting state law enforcement against federal law enforcement by telling ICE they are banned from state property.

Meanwhile, we the people are stuck in the middle, paying the bills and watching our safe communities deteriorate.

We know it’s time to fight back.

It’s one of the main reasons Trump was elected in 2024.

That said, “Fight, fight, fight” is just an empty and meaningless slogan if the president doesn’t get serious and act swiftly.

He should have been tougher during COVID and shut down Fauci and BLM, but he chose politics over leadership and here we are.

Mr. President, it’s not often you get a second chance to fix a problem you helped create. Earn the second term that we the people granted you.

Invoke the Insurrection Act and fight for the Americans stuck behind enemy lines in New Jersey and Minnesota.

Speak for America!

