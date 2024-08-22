Another toddler drowns in New Jersey

🚨Police were called to a Toms River home late Wednesday afternoon

TOMS RIVER — A 3-year-old drowned in a backyard pool Wednesday night becoming the sixth reported drowning involving a toddler in New Jersey since May.

Toms River police chief Mitch Little said the toddler went under in a backyard pool on Hazelwood Road after 5 p.m. but referred further inquiries about the incident to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Many on social media speculated after reports that an ambulance from Brick transported the child to Community Medical Center the response was slowed because of the township's decision to no longer utilize the Silverton EMS company. Hazelwood Road and the EMS station are approximately 3.5 miles apart.

A law enforcement source told New Jersey 101.5 that Fire Chief Travis Veth, who responded to the home in 30 seconds after the call, used to work for Silverton EMS.

Tragic summer continues

Mayor Daniel Rodrick severed the township's ties in July after "financial irregularities associated with Silverton EMS are potentially criminal and the matter is being referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office." He did not disclose specifics.

Rodrick in his letter said the township has hired 17 more EMTs and put several additional ambulances on the road.

Little said that the Brick ambulance was used because the SUV sent to the home by RWJ Barnabas would not accommodate the continued administering of CPR. The child died on the way to the hospital.

It is the 10th reported drowning in New Jersey and the sixth involving a toddler in New Jersey since Memorial Day.

In the most recent incidents, State Police responded Aug. 10 to a pool on Bellavista Avenue in Buena Vista after a toddler fell in.

Two toddlers drowned in a backyard pool in Bellmawr on Aug. 6, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. She did not disclose their identities or the circumstances of the drowning.

A toddler died several days after first responders were called to a home in South Plainfield on May 28 for a 2-year-old who drowned in a backyard pool.

Staying safe around water Red Cross New Jersey said drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children age 1-4. Here are some tips on avoiding tragedy with young children around water. Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water.



Avoid distractions including cell phones.



Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.



Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.



Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone



Many children who drown in home pools did so during non-swim times – when they weren’t expected to be in the water, including as the swimming activity was coming to an end and everyone was thought to be out of the water



If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability

