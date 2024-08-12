Toddler hospitalized after fall into NJ swimming pool

🔵 A toddler drowned and was brought via medical helicopter Sunday night\

🔵 The circumstances of the drowning was not disclosed

🔵 At least nine people have fatally drowned in NJ this year

BUENA VISTA — New Jersey's tragic summer in the water continued Sunday after a 3-year-old fell into a backyard pool.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said first responders were called to a home on Bellavista Avenue just before 6 p.m. The child was taken via medical helicopter to a hospital.

Lebron did not disclose the toddler's condition nor the circumstances of the drowning on Monday afternoon. At least nine fatal drownings at New Jersey oceans, lakes and swimming pools have been reported this year.

State Police provide police service in Buena Vista.

Staying safe around water

Red Cross New Jersey said drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children age 1-4. Here are some tips on avoiding tragedy with young children around water.

Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water.

Avoid distractions including cell phones.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone

Many children who drown in home pools did so during non-swim times – when they weren’t expected to be in the water, including as the swimming activity was coming to an end and everyone was thought to be out of the water

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability

