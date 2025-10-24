Two Monmouth County men were sentenced for their roles in a July 2023 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Ziamere Ivery, 18, of Neptune Township, and Michael Sally, 21, of Long Branch, pleaded guilty in May.

Ivery was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, and Sally received seven years during a hearing on Oct. 24.

Gunfire erupts at Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex

On July 3, 2023, Asbury Park police went to the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found three men, all with gunshot wounds, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The three were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where Lativity Lyons, 21, of Asbury Park died, and two others were treated and released. A fourth victim, the intended target, only sustained a minor injury and did not need medical attention.

Shooter and accomplice admit guilt in plea deal

Ivery, originally charged as a juvenile, was previously waived up to adult court. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and must serve 85 percent of his term before the possibility of parole, under the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

Sally, who admitted to one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), must serve 42 months before being eligible for parole.

