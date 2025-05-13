Two Monmouth County men plead guilty to 2023 triple shooting

Two men admitted to their roles in a July 2023 shooting in Monmouth County that killed one and injured two more, according to law enforcement.

Authorities said Ziamere Ivery, 18, of Neptune Township, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Michael Sally, 20, of Long Branch, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon. Ivery had been initially charged as an adult.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Asbury Park Police responded to the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers found three male victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where two were treated and the third, Lativity Lyons, 21, of Asbury Park, was pronounced dead before 11 p.m. Meanwhile, the intended target of the shooting was unharmed.

Investigators blamed the shooting on Ivery and Sally.

Both men are facing years behind bars.

