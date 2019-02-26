Another woman groped in Princeton — Still no arrest

PRINCETON — Police are investigating a new street groping claim in the university town, which has seen a series of similar attacks but no arrests since 2014.

A 19-year-old woman reported being grabbed from behind in the buttocks while walking on Franklin Lane near Princeton High School around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This case appears to be the first that did not take place in the downtown area.

The groper was described as around 5 feet 4 inches, heavy set with light brown skin while wearing a black skull cap or knit hat. Police said the man may be driving a white pickup truck.

Police are not yet ready to connect all the cases.

"It’s too soon to tell at this point. But we will certainly examine this incident closely to determine whether or not there is a connection," Sgt. Frederick Williams said in an email.

Prior to Tuesday, the most recent incident was in May on Nassau Street in Princeton in the parking lot of Santander Bank. In August 2017, a minor reported being groped on Mercer Street, while a woman was groped in April 2016.

Princeton police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call 609-921-2100 ext. 0.

