ANCHOR rebate deadline arrives — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok, bottom right. Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health released Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo, File) FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok, bottom right. (AP Photo, File) loading...

Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published on Wednesday.

(New Jersey State Police) (New Jersey State Police) loading...

READINGTON — A New York man has been arrested for shooting at a semi-truck on Interstate 78 through Hudson County in a fit of road rage earlier this month, according to authorities.

Collen M. Brown, age 25, of Jamaica, New York is being held at Warren County jail, Hudson County Prosecutor Renée Robeson announced Wednesday.

Canva Canva loading...

Just in time for the new year, Garden State legislators are advancing a proposed law that would make it easier for you to quit the gym.

Under a bill that was approved by both houses of the Legislature and now waits for action by Gov. Phil Murphy, folks who sign up for a health club membership online must be given an online option to also begin the termination process.

Fiberglass M&M to drop in Hackettstown (Hackettstown Police Department)/Canva illustration Fiberglass M&M to drop in Hackettstown (Hackettstown Police Department)/Canva illustration loading...

HACKETTSTOWN — This small Warren County town is putting a mouth-watering spin on the New York City Times Square ball drop.

And this year's festivities should be the start of a yearly New Year's Eve tradition.

Road closures and extra security will be in place late Dec. 31 into Jan. 1 for a celebration that features the lowering of a giant fiberglass M&M at midnight.

NJ Department of Treasury/Townsquare Media illustration NJ Department of Treasury/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The deadline to file for your ANCHOR property tax rebate arrives tomorrow.

What to do if you have not filed yet.

What to do if you did file, but have not received your money.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.