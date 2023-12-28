ANCHOR rebate deadline arrives — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Social media companies made billions from minors, study says
Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published on Wednesday.
⬛ NJ police arrest Queens man for I-78 road rage shooting
READINGTON — A New York man has been arrested for shooting at a semi-truck on Interstate 78 through Hudson County in a fit of road rage earlier this month, according to authorities.
Collen M. Brown, age 25, of Jamaica, New York is being held at Warren County jail, Hudson County Prosecutor Renée Robeson announced Wednesday.
⬛ NJ wants to make it easier for you to cancel your gym membership
Just in time for the new year, Garden State legislators are advancing a proposed law that would make it easier for you to quit the gym.
Under a bill that was approved by both houses of the Legislature and now waits for action by Gov. Phil Murphy, folks who sign up for a health club membership online must be given an online option to also begin the termination process.
⬛ NJ town running a giant M&M drop at midnight for New Year's Eve
HACKETTSTOWN — This small Warren County town is putting a mouth-watering spin on the New York City Times Square ball drop.
And this year's festivities should be the start of a yearly New Year's Eve tradition.
Road closures and extra security will be in place late Dec. 31 into Jan. 1 for a celebration that features the lowering of a giant fiberglass M&M at midnight.
⬛ Don't miss out: Rebate deadline arrives
The deadline to file for your ANCHOR property tax rebate arrives tomorrow.
What to do if you have not filed yet.
What to do if you did file, but have not received your money.
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.