Don’t miss out! ANCHOR deadline: How to claim your money

State officials are making a last minute push to get all eligible homeowners and renters in New Jersey to file for their ANCHOR property tax rebate.

It is estimated that 2 million residents are eligible for the benefit. The state has paid out rebates to 1.68 million people so far.

The deadline to apply for the rebate is Friday, December 29, at midnight.

For many, there was no need to file an application. If you received the first round of benefits in 2023, you were likely automatically eligible for this round of payments.

However, if your circumstances changed, you may need to reapply.

That includes a change in your income, your residence, you banking information or marital status.

If you think you were eligible, but did not get a payment, there are steps you can take so you don't miss out.

Who is eligible for the ANCHOR property tax rebate?

Keep in mind the benefit is being paid out for the 2020 tax year and is based on your residency status for that year.

To be eligible, homeowners must have owned and occupied a home in New Jersey as their primary residence as of Oct. 1, 2020.

For renters to be eligible, they must have rented and occupied a principal rental residence on Oct. 1, 2020. The rental property must also have been subject to local property taxes.

New Jersey gross income must have been $250,000 or less in 2020 for homeowners.

New Jersey gross income must have been $150,000 or less in 2020 for renters.

How much is the ANCHOR property tax rebate?

Homeowners with incomes of no more than $150,000 are entitled to a $1,500 rebate.

Homeowners with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 are eligible for a $1,000 rebate.

Renters with incomes up to $150,000 are entitled to a benefit of $450.

Residents aged 65 or older are eligible for an additional $250 benefit.

How do I apply for an ANCHOR property tax rebate?

According to the NJ Division of Taxation:

Taxpayers who received a green or purple filing packet should follow the instructions in the packet to apply for their benefit.

If you meet the qualifications for the benefit based on 2020 residency, income, and age eligibility - but you did not receive a packet from - you may still apply for the program.

Most homeowners may file online or by phone with an identification number (ID) and PIN.

However, if you bought your home in 2020, altered your deed, or had certain life changes such as a divorce or death of a spouse, you must file an application by mail.

Renters may file using the online option. They do not need an ID and PIN

What do I do if I never got a letter or I lost it?

If you think you were eligible, but never received your money, there are multiple ways to contact the Division of Taxation.

The ANCHOR hotline remains available for taxpayers in need of assistance.

Call 609-826-4282 or 1-888-238-1233.

You can also schedule an in-person appointment at a Division of Taxation field office.

A list of field offices can be found HERE.

You can schedule an in-person appointment HERE.

How is the ANCHOR benefit paid?

Most benefits are paid by direct deposit.

You can elect for a paper check when you file your application, but processing those benefits can take longer.

Benefits will continue to be distributed after the application deadline.

According to treasury officials, payments will be distributed until all eligible applicants have received their benefit.

I filled out an application, but I never got my benefit. Why?

One of the more common reasons the benefits have not been paid is due to incorrect or incomplete information on your application.

If you previously received a benefit, but your information has changed, you may no longer be deemed eligible.

It is also possible, that you have been the victim of fraud.

Another common reason for the benefit not to be paid to you is for unsettled debts, like child support.

However, if this is the case, the NJ Division of the Treasury says if someone’s benefit was used to off-set a debt to another agency, such as child support payments, the applicant would receive notification from the State.

