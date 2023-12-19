💲 The popular ANCHOR program has paid 1.68 million homeowners and renters in NJ

💲 You can still apply if you think you are eligible

💲 Here is what to do if you never received your payment

The ANCHOR property tax rebate program has been enormously popular since it was announced in March, 2022.

Officials with the New Jersey Division of Taxation report 1.68 million homeowners and renters have already received a benefit.

Most eligible individuals received their benefit within 90-days of application, something Treasury officials termed “remarkable” given the magnitude of the ANCHOR program.

In most cases, if you received the original rebate in the Spring, you automatically should have received the next round of benefits in the Fall.

But what do you do if you did not get the benefit you thought you were entitled to?

There could be a variety of reasons why you didn’t receive an anticipated benefit ranging from incomplete information, to benefit seizure for child support to fraud.

Keep reading to find out what to do to if you didn’t get your money

Who is eligible for the ANCHOR property tax rebate?

Homeowners with incomes of no more than $150,000 are entitled to a $1,500 rebate.

Homeowners with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 are eligible for a $1,000 rebate.

Renters with incomes up to $150,000 are entitled to a benefit of $450.

Residents aged 65 or older are eligible for an additional $250 benefit.

Can I still apply?

The deadline to apply is December 29, 2023.

According to the NJ Division of Taxation:

Taxpayers who received a green or purple filing packet should follow the instructions in the packet to apply for their benefit.

If you meet the qualifications for the benefit based on 2020 residency, income, and age eligibility - but you did not receive a packet from - you may still apply for the program.

Most homeowners may file online or by phone with an identification number (ID) and PIN.

However, if you bought your home in 2020, altered your deed, or had certain life changes such as a divorce or death of a spouse, you must file an application by mail.

Renters may file using the online option. They do not need an ID and PIN

How is the ANCHOR benefit paid?

Most benefits are paid by direct deposit.

You can elect for a paper check when you file your application, but processing those benefits can take longer.

Benefits will continue to be distributed after the application deadline.

According to treasury officials, payments will be distributed until all eligible applicants have received their benefit.

I filled out an application, but I never got my benefit. Why?

One of the more common reasons the benefits have not been paid is due to incorrect or incomplete information on your application.

If you previously received a benefit, but your information has changed, you may no longer be deemed eligible.

It is also possible, that you have been the victim of fraud.

Another common reason for the benefit not to be paid to you is for unsettled debts, like child support.

However, if this is the case, the NJ Division of the Treasury says if someone’s benefit was used to off-set a debt to another agency, such as child support payments, the applicant would receive notification from the State.

I still think I was eligible, but didn’t get my money. Now what?

If you think you were eligible, but never received your money, there are multiple ways to contact the Division of Taxation.

The ANCHOR hotline remains available for taxpayers in need of assistance.

Call 609-826-4282 or 1-888-238-1233.

You can also schedule an in-person appointment at a Division of Taxation field office.

A list of field offices can be found HERE.

You can schedule an in-person appointment HERE.

