NJ town running a giant M&M drop at midnight for New Year’s Eve

HACKETTSTOWN — This small Warren County town is putting a mouth-watering spin on the New York City Times Square ball drop.

And this year's festivities should be the start of a yearly New Year's Eve tradition.

Road closures and extra security will be in place late Dec. 31 into Jan. 1 for a celebration that features the lowering of a giant fiberglass M&M at midnight.

The 40-inch lentil is made up of more than 1,000 LED lights that will put on a show for the transition into 2024.

Starting at 11:59 p.m., the M&M will drop from an erect ladder truck at Route 46 and High St.

Photo provided by Hackettstown Police Department Photo provided by Hackettstown Police Department loading...

"Since M&M's are made here in Hackettstown, Mars made this figure for us and donated it to the town for us to have on every New Year's Eve," said Lt. Darren Tynan with the Hackettstown Police Department.

The facility in Hackettstown has been pumping out chocolate candies since 1958.

As part of the Sunday night festivities, an M&Ms character will be on site, to go along with entertainment and giveaways (including candy).

Street closures and no-parking zones

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday and through 2 a.m. on Monday, the following roads will be closed:

⚫ Main St. (Route 46) between West Plane St. and Liberty St.

⚫ West Moore St. between Main St. and Washington St.

⚫ East Moore St. between Main St. and Sharp St.

⚫ High St. (Route 517) between Main St. and Franklin St.

⚫ Grand Ave. between Main St. and Washington St.

Any vehicles parked in the following zones (between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday) will be ticketed and towed:

⚫ Main St. (Route 46) between Church St. and Liberty St.

⚫ Liberty St. between Main St. and Franklin St.

⚫ Franklin St. between Liberty St. and High Street

People are encouraged to park on side streets and in municipal lots. Parking is free.

Portable restrooms will be available in parking lot No. 1 between High St. and Liberty St.

Police say that alcoholic beverages are prohibited in public. There will be extra police officers and crossing guards assigned to the event.

The New Year's Eve festivities run from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

