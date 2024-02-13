PA man dies in custody after killing friend’s wife at NJ home

KNOWLTON — An argument turned deadly Monday night when a man fatally shot his friend's wife and he later died from a medical emergency after his arrest.

Armond Avitable, 39, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, had been kicked out of his home after a domestic dispute and contacted Kevin Schilling, who lives in the Columbia section of Knowlton, looking for a place to stay, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Schilling drove 10 miles to Avitable's home to pick him up and bring him to the home he shares with his wife, Cheryl Schilling, 58.

At some point, the couple began to argue with Avitable, who became "agitated and aggressive," officials said.

Avitable found a pump action shotgun and fired a shot, forcing the Schillings to retreat to their second-floor bedroom, officials said.

Map shows Knowlton, NJ and Portland, PA Map shows Knowlton, NJ and Portland, PA (Canva) loading...

Shots fired

Avitable followed them, opened the door and fired two shots, hitting Cheryl Schilling in the arm and upper left torso.

Pfeiffer said Avitable went to a neighbor's home where the residents were in the yard. Avitable told them Kevin Schilling was "coming for him."

Avitable fired two more times at the Schilling house and then ran away, leaving the gun behind, officials said.

State Police found him at the junction of Routes 80 and 46, saying he struggled before they could arrest him.

Cheryl Schilling was pronounced dead at the home around 8:30 p.m. Her death was ruled a homicide.

While in custody, Avitable suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Pocono where he was pronounced dead.

Police respond to a shooting on Columbia Street in Knowlton Township 2/12/24 Police respond to a shooting on Columbia Street in Knowlton Township 2/12/24 (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant