2 cyclists killed in crashes on NJ roads, one driver charged

Canva

🚲 Separate crashes killed two cyclists

🚲 One driver left the scene and was charged, cops said

🚲 A State Police trooper hit the other cyclist

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two separate crashes that killed cyclists riding on New Jersey roads this week are under investigation.

A cyclist riding along Steelmanville Road near Beaver Drive in Egg Harbor Township was struck by a pick-up truck around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram didn't stop to check on the cyclist, police said. Investigators found the vehicle a short time later.

Shawn Duffy, 38, of Egg Harbor Township was identified by police as the driver who left the scene. Authorities said they would file charges against him.

Google Maps/Canva
The victim, identified as local resident 68-year-old Neil Burman, was declared dead at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

State Trooper strikes cyclist

Another cyclist was killed in a crash in Hackettstown on Monday morning.

An unmarked police vehicle hit the bicycle on Willow Grove Street around 6 am., according to the Attorney General's Office.

Google Maps/Canva
The cyclist was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m.

Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The OAG is investigating the crash.

