This was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey

Everybody loves a good steak, right? It’s an American favorite: a thick piece of meat cooked to perfection. You could argue forever about which steakhouse is the best, and everyone will have their personal favorite.

Yelp, the review site, decided to do exactly that. Yelp wanted to identify the best steakhouse in each state. They identified businesses that fell into its "steakhouses" category and then ranked them using a variety of factors, including volume and ratings of reviews.

The restaurant they chose for New Jersey is James on Main in Hackettstown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It may be a stretch to call James on Main a steakhouse, though. They offer two and three-course prix fixe menus that feature things like duck, cod, octopus, and more. There is also a bison strip steak au poivre.

According to their website, James on Main’s owner and executive chef is Bill van Pelt, a Hackettstown resident.

James on Main, by design is a place for people to gather and enjoy freshly prepared foods, sourced locally and seasonally when possible, in a warm and welcoming environment.

Lisovskaya Lisovskaya loading...

As reported by Business Insider, here is one user Yelp review:

Our very first visit and the special occasion was my wife's birthday. Well, I can definitely say the Executive Chef ‍ and his team are outside the box. Everything we had was five stars and really impressed with his style and plated food. Portions are larger than expected and taste, quality, and wait service excellent.

Although it might not be strictly a steakhouse, the food they serve comes highly recommended.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.