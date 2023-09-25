Pedestrian seriously injured in NJ Wendy’s parking lot

HACKETTSTOWN — A Florida man was injured by a pickup truck pulling out of a Wendy's late Thursday afternoon.

Hackettstown police said a 59-year-old Oxford man was making a left turn from the restaurant around 4:45 p.m., which is located in a shopping center on Mountain Avenue, onto an access road when he struck a 67-year-old Wildwood, Florida, man who was crossing the road.

Map showing Wendy's on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Map showing Wendy's on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown (Canva) loading...

Pedestrian taken by medical helicopter

The pedestrian was in critical condition at Morristown Medical Center on Monday after suffering serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed in the crash. The identities of the driver and pedestrian were not disclosed.

Hackettstown police asked any witnesses to call 908-852-3300.

