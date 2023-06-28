Video shows rescue of NJ woman, 91, from early morning house fire

🔥 A 91-year-old woman was trapped in her home during a fire

🔥 Climbing through a window, a cop was able to reach her despite thick smoke

🔥 Scroll down 👇 to see the video of the rescue

INDEPENDENCE — A 91-year-old woman trapped in her bedroom as smoke from a fire spread throughout the Warren County home was saved by first responders.

The Hackettstown Fire Department and police got to the house along Thomas Drive in Independence around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. When they got there with two fire engines ready to assist, local volunteers were already battling the blaze.

Flames consumed one side of the home while thick smoke spread to the rest of the residence.

Independence police Officer Rafael Ortihad had already helped a 61-year-old woman out of the home by the time Hackettstown first responders arrived. But her 91-year-old mother was still trapped inside.

Hackettstown police Officer Ryan Blankenship jumped into action. He climbed through the bedroom window, lifted the woman, then carried her to three Independence first responders waiting to help.

Coughing through the smokey haze, Blankenship managed to climb back out to safety.

"Officers never know when the next call will come or what that call will be, but they are always prepared. This video gives an insight into the officers’ courage and bravery that is displayed every single day," the Hackettstown police said on Facebook.

