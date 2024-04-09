✈ Spirit Airlines is trying to improve its liquidity

✈ A crew base will be closed in Atlantic City

✈ 260 pilots will be furloughed in September

Spirit Airlines says that despite moves that include the closure of its Atlantic City base crew it is still committed to serving the city.

The airline on Monday that in order to improve its liquidity it will furlough 260 pilots in September and defer all aircraft on order scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2025 through the end of 2026 to 2030-2031.

"Scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport will continue to operate as planned now and in the future," a Spirit spokesperson said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5. "ACY has been a great partner of ours as we’ve served the community for over 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve ACY and our guests who love the convenience and affordability of our service for many years to come.”

Atlantic City's only major airline

The closure of the base crew means that 157 pilots and flight crew who begin and end their shifts at the airport will be reassigned to another base in the northeast to be determined.

The airline has reduced its daily departures from Atlantic City to just 8-10, depending on the season. It is the only major airline to serve the airport in Egg Harbor Township.

Spirit's planned acquisition by JetBlue was blocked by a federal judge in January who ruled it violated anti-trust law.

