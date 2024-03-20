Free Weed: NJ dispensary giving away a pound of pot on 4/20
😎 To celebrate 4/20 day a local dispensary is giving away weed
😎 The contest is open to anyone
😎 Keep reading for details on how to enter
A locally owned cannabis dispensary in South Jersey is giving away a free bag of weed to celebrate 4/20 day in 2024.
Brute’s Roots dispensary in Egg Harbor Township announced the contest on their Facebook page.
The family-owned business was founded by two South Jersey natives who grow and cultivate new strains of marijuana for both medical and recreational use.
Just off the Atlantic City Expressway on the on Black Horse Pike, Brute's Roots will announce a winner at their Egg Harbor location on April 20, 2024.
There are two ways to enter and all entrants must be at least 21-years-old.
No purchase is necessary to enter.
In-Store:
✔ Brute's Roots dispensary is accepting in-person registrations at their Egg Harbor Township location.
On-Line:
Entries can also be made on-line, but there are several requirements
✔ Follow Brute’s Roots on Instagram and Facebook
✔ Comment on the contest Facebook post and tag 3 friends
✔ Share the contest post on your IG story
✔ Entrants must do all steps to count as a single entry
The winner will be selected on 4/20/24 at 4:20 p.m. live at Brute’s Roots Dispensary.
