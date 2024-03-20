😎 To celebrate 4/20 day a local dispensary is giving away weed

😎 The contest is open to anyone

😎 Keep reading for details on how to enter

A locally owned cannabis dispensary in South Jersey is giving away a free bag of weed to celebrate 4/20 day in 2024.

Brute’s Roots dispensary in Egg Harbor Township announced the contest on their Facebook page.

Brute's Roots/Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration Brute's Roots/Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The family-owned business was founded by two South Jersey natives who grow and cultivate new strains of marijuana for both medical and recreational use.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Just off the Atlantic City Expressway on the on Black Horse Pike, Brute's Roots will announce a winner at their Egg Harbor location on April 20, 2024.

Brute's Roots is located on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Townsip, NJ Brute's Roots/Facebook Brute's Roots is located on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Townsip, NJ

Brute's Roots/Facebook loading...

There are two ways to enter and all entrants must be at least 21-years-old.

No purchase is necessary to enter.

In-Store:

✔ Brute's Roots dispensary is accepting in-person registrations at their Egg Harbor Township location.

On-Line:

Entries can also be made on-line, but there are several requirements

✔ Follow Brute’s Roots on Instagram and Facebook

✔ Comment on the contest Facebook post and tag 3 friends

✔ Share the contest post on your IG story

✔ Entrants must do all steps to count as a single entry

The grow center at Brute's Roots Dispensary in Egg Harbor, NJ Brute's Roots/Facebook The grow center at Brute's Roots Dispensary in Egg Harbor, NJ

Brute's Roots/Facebook loading...

The winner will be selected on 4/20/24 at 4:20 p.m. live at Brute’s Roots Dispensary.

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Must-visit NJ shops with homemade chocolate There are lots of options in New Jersey for delicious, homemade chocolate treats for any season, holiday or occasion. Many have been around for decades. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Get Your NJ 101.5 Merch Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom