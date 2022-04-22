Despite fears of running out, there was plenty of weed to go around when 12 dispensaries began selling marijuana to the public on Thursday.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission had warned supplies could sell out, but that was not the case.

There were "no significant supply shortages" according to a statement from the NJ-CRC, despite sales that were described as "robust."

"While lines were long in some locations, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has had to investigate only a few minor complaints," read a statement issued Thursday night.

It was an historic day for New Jersey, and hundreds of people were lined up outside dispensaries to buy legal weed for the first time. Medical cannabis patients were still given priority, and at some locations, offered big discounts.

Even with high demand for recreational products, dispensaries must prioritize their medical customers or face severe penalties from the state.

Industry insiders were not concerned about supply, knowing cultivators and growers had been preparing for months to meet demand.

As people who have never used cannabis may be trying it for the first time, the CRC issued the following guidelines:

Do: Be patient – expect long lines and wait your turn to be served.

Do: Start low and go slow – follow product instructions and remember ingestible products can take longer to take effect than smoking or vaping. Call NJ Poison Center at 800-222-1222 if you are concerned you may have ingested or used too much.

Do: Store your legal cannabis products securely, out of the reach of kids. Legal cannabis products are in child safe packaging, but always keep them secure and out of the reach of anyone under the age of 21.

Don’t: Drive while high. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and dangerous.

Don’t: Cross state lines. It is illegal to transport legal cannabis products from New Jersey outside of New Jersey.

Don’t: Buy more than one ounce. Consumers can’t purchase more than an ounce in a single transaction, and legally cannot possess more than one ounce at any time. Consumers could face criminal penalties if they disregard these limits.

Do: Be safe, be smart, follow the rules.

There is also a "safe consumption" guide published by the state and it can be found here.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

