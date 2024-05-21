Here come the mosquitoes! — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman rescued the home of Sen. Bob Menendez's wife from foreclosure just as the Democrat allegedly helped him secure a lucrative business relationship with Egypt, a lawyer testifying at his bribery trial said Monday.

Attorney John Moldovan told a Manhattan federal court jury that he was working for the businessman, Wael Hana, in July 2019 when he was asked to pay over $20,000 toward the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home’s mortgage.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Another chain in New Jersey is slashing sticker prices for summer to give shoppers some relief from inflation.

Target announced Monday it plans to cut prices on as many as 5,000 commonly purchased household goods over the next few months.

The national chain has already reduced prices on 1,500 items ahead of Memorial Day.

Gerard Slavin, Moorestown Woods apartments (BCPO, Google Maps)

A 73-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife in the home they shared, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Monday.

Gerard Slavin, of Moorestown, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault, after the body of 73-year-old Linda Slavin was recovered on Sunday.

Canva

Police departments across New Jersey are stepping up enforcement to ensure you and your passengers are following a simple rule on the road.

A similar crackdown in 2023 resulted in nearly 7,000 citations.

According to Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in the Garden State are sharing $766,000 in federal funding to run a "Click It or Ticket" campaign and crack down on seat belt usage.

Michael Hernandez accused of stalking, trying to kidnap female (Bergen County Sheriff's Office)

GARFIELD — A 25-year-old city man has been arrested on charges of stalking and trying to kidnap a female while she was walking.

Michael Hernandez was taken into police custody on May 16, a day after Garfield police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

loading...

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

