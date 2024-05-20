⭕ Target is cutting prices to combat inflation

Another chain in New Jersey is slashing sticker prices for summer to give shoppers some relief from inflation.

Target announced Monday it plans to cut prices on as many as 5,000 commonly purchased household goods over the next few months.

The national chain has already reduced prices on 1,500 items ahead of Memorial Day.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Target executive Rick Gomez.

Items on sale in stores will have red tags and should be easy to see.

The items include a range of everyday goods such as milk, meat, bread, produce, diapers, pet food, and more.

Some price reductions that are already featured on Target shelves ahead of Memorial Day include Good & Gather frozen chicken breast, Prime Hydration ice pop sports drinks, Johnsonville cheddar smoked sausages, and Good & Gather shredded cheese.

Target said the cuts should save consumers "millions" before the end of summer but did not provide an estimate.

Aldi, a discount German grocery chain with 61 locations in New Jersey, announced last week that it would pass along $100 million in savings to customers by cutting prices on 250 items this summer.

Target has 52 locations throughout New Jersey. Find a store close to you using their online store locator here.

Prices have more than doubled in New Jersey in the last two decades for many everyday items. See some of the most eye-widening changes below 👇

