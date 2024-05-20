Why NJ drivers are about to get belted by $46 traffic tickets
Starting Monday, police departments across New Jersey are stepping up enforcement to ensure you and your passengers are following a simple rule on the road.
A similar crackdown in 2023 resulted in nearly 7,000 citations.
According to Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in the Garden State are sharing $766,000 in federal funding to run a "Click It or Ticket" campaign and crack down on seat belt usage.
The money will go toward increased road patrols and seat belt checkpoints, according to officials.
The special crackdown is scheduled to run through June 2.
In New Jersey, seat belts are required for the driver and every passenger. Only belt use by the driver and front seat passengers is considered a primary offense — a cop can pull you over specifically for that reason.
During last year's "Click It or Ticket" campaign, participating agencies issued a total of 6,989 seat belt citations. The effort also resulted in 2,320 summonses for speeding, and 232 impaired driving arrests.
This year's campaign coincides with the segment of the year that road safety officials call the "101 deadly days of summer."
According to the most recent federal data, New Jersey recorded 140 unbelted road fatalities in 2022.
In 19 of New Jersey 21 counties, at least one law enforcement agency is participating in the current campaign. No funding for this initiative is going to agencies in Cumberland or Salem counties.
Below is a list of the 119 law enforcement agencies that have received money for the 2024 Click It or Ticket campaign, along with the amount of funding.
