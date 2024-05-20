Prosecutor: NJ man charged with murder after wife’s death
A 73-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife in the home they shared, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Monday.
Gerard Slavin, of Moorestown, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault, after the body of 73-year-old Linda Slavin was recovered on Sunday.
The prosecutor's office said Moorestown Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the couple’s East Camden Avenue residence in the Moorestowne Woods Apartment complex.
Responding officers found the victim’s body in the bedroom, according to the prosecutor's office.
An autopsy determined that Linda Slavin died from strangulation.
Gerard Slavin was being held at Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.
Several Burlington County spouses accused of murder
There have been several cases of men accused of killing their wives in Burlington County in the past few years.
In January, Willingboro resident Stanley Martin, was arrested and charged with murder, after police found his wife 56-year-old wife stabbed to death.
Last year, a Medford man was charged with murder, after responding officers recovered his wife’s body from their couple’s bedroom.
Babu Natarajan has been accused of killing 41-year-old Angammal Babu, before calling 911 to report that she was unresponsive, according to officials.
Meanwhile, a Pemberton Township man has been serving a 27-year prison sentence for killing his wife, Lorraine Arsenault, in 2018.
Kenneth Arsenault must serve at least 85% of his term before he is eligible for parole in late 2041.
