Search for Willingboro, NJ man led to his dead wife’s body

WILLINGBORO — A 60-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death inside their home in the Hawthorne Park section.

Stanley Martin faces murder and weapons charges in connection with the investigation that began around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, officers were called to the Wawa on Springside Road for a report of a man threatening employees. The man, later identified as Martin, had left the store before police arrived.

Police found him an hour later outside of a store.

Because of information shared during Martin's arrest, officers decided to conduct a wellness check at his home on Hinsdale Lane.

Hinsdale Road, Willingboro (Google Earth) Hinsdale Road, Willingboro (Google Earth) loading...

At the house, officers found the body of 56-year-old Dierdra Martin, the suspect's wife.

An autopsy determined that her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Martin is scheduled for a detention hearing next week.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker