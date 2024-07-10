NJ Bank Scandal Unveiled: Man Charged With $1M Theft Scheme

💲 Bank employee stole $1 million from customer, prosecutors say

💲 Suspect offered to pay the bank customers bills

💲 He allegedly used the money to fund side businesses and other ventures

A former bank employee has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $1 million dollars from a bank customer, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Tuesday.

Agha Hasan, 41, of Bordentown Township had been working at a Santander Bank branch in Mount Holly since 2014 but had recently been terminated.

It was during his time at the bank, prosecutors say, Hasan befriended a bank customer and offered to help with the customers finances. That help included paying the customer's bills.

Agha Hasan

A year-long investigation found evidence Hasan began to visit the customer's residence and obtain blank checks that the customer had signed, as well as having the customer approve wire transfers.

Over a period of six years, Hasan is alleged to have stolen $998,188 from the customer.

Where did the money go?

According to Bradshaw, Hasan used his ill-gotten gains to fund a variety of enterprises.

Santander Bank, Mount Holly, New Jersey

"The transactions illegally conducted by Hasan utilizing the customer's funds went toward personal expenses and business ventures in which he had an interest," Bradshaw said in a statement, "Including the management and operation of gas stations, car washes and convenience markets. The money was also used to broker and finance real estate transactions, as well as to operate a consulting business."

Bradshaw says the evidence gathered will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Charges against Hasan include:

🚨 Theft by Deception (Second Degree)

🚨 Computer Criminal Activity (Second Degree)

🚨 Misapplication of Entrusted Property (Second Degree)

🚨 Failure to File New Jersey Tax Returns (Third Degree)

🚨 Failure to Pay Income Tax (Third Degree)

🚨 Filing False Returns (Third Degree)

The investigation first began when fraud investigators for Santander Bank contacted police about questionable transaction either conducted or overseen by Hasan.

Hasan was arrested at his home without incident and remanded to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

