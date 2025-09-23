Man fatally shot in back at Burlington County park, police say
MOUNT HOLLY — The body of a shooting victim was found late Monday afternoon in a park.
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said the man had been shot in the Pine Street parking lot of Mill Dam Park about 5:45 p.m.
The identity of the man was not disclosed. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police seek the public’s help
6 ABC Action News reported the man was shot in the back.
Investigators are seeking information, photos, and video about the incident and note that small details that may seem insignificant can often be helpful. Anyone with information is asked to send an email to intel@twp.mountholly.nj.us or tips@co.burlington.nj.us
Mill Dam Park is a township park that includes a playground, baseball fields, and area for fishing and basketball courts.
