MOUNT HOLLY — A fast-food chicken chain with a celebrity co-owner has closed in Burlington County after just five years.

In 2021, Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken opened along Route 38 in Mount Holly after COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Former Philadelphia Phillies star Ryan Howard is the chief brand officer of the chain, alongside twin restaurateurs Michael and Craig Colby.

“Just couldn't get the volume high enough to cover the costs,” Michael Colby gave as a reason for the closure, Courier-Post reported.

“The cost of chicken is about 250% higher than when we opened," the same report said, citing an email from the co-owner.

Chef Fabio Viviani, a veteran of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” has also been an investor in the chain.

Viviani appeared at the restaurant in March 2021, as seen in a video to the location's Facebook page.

Howard, known by baseball fans as "The Big Piece," was the first to make a chicken sandwich named for him at Colbie's in Mount Holly, a couple of weeks before its grand opening.

The first baseman played for the Phillies from 2004 until 2016.

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken has been served at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, since 2022.

Last year, the chain started a deal with Aramark to be part of food offerings at The Philadelphia Zoo.

There still is the chance that New Jersey could see a new Colbie's pop up, as the chain has been working on regional development franchise plans, also since 2024, according to its website.

Howard was a three time All-star, National League MVP in 2006 and World Series Champion in 2008.

The married father of four children has since invested in multiple projects since his Major League Baseball retirement.

