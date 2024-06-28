Six NJ Walgreens receive bomb threats, cops say

💣 Bomb threats were made against six New Jersey Walgreens, according to Evesham police

💣 Officials said threats against stores in Evesham and Glassboro were unfounded

A bomb threat made against a Walgreens in Evesham was one of six similar threats made around New Jersey on Thursday, according to officials.

Evesham police closed a section of Route 73 around 11:35 a.m. after the Walgreens received a call claiming there was an "explosive device" in the store. The store was evacuated while a K9 from the Burlington County Sheriff's Office investigated. Several adjacent businesses were also evacuated.

Police said no device was found and the store was reopened. Their investigation determined that 20 locations around the country also received threats.

One of those stores was located in Glassboro, according to police. The store was called around 8:30 a.m. about a pipe bomb being inside the building but none was found.

Evesham police did not disclose the other locations that received threats.

