MEDFORD — A 40-year-old township man killed his wife and then lied to police after calling 911, according to authorities.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a murder charge against Babu Natarajan, who allegedly killed his wife inside their Regent Court home on March 21.

Police say Natarajan called police to report that his wife was unresponsive. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 41-year-old Angammal Babu on the bed of the master bedroom.

According to officials, Natarajan told responding officers that his wife had taken a nap because she was tired.

But an autopsy concluded that his wife was the victim of a homicide, and that the cause of death was compression of the neck (strangulation).

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

