Burlington County man gets prison for hammering wife to death

A 60-year-old Pemberton Township man was sentenced this week to 27 years in prison after admitting that he beat his wife to death with a hammer.

Kenneth D. Arsenault will have to serve at least 85% of his term before he is eligible for parole.

He pleaded guilty in May to the April 7, 2018, slaying of his wife, Lorraine.

Police were called to the home on reports that a woman was screaming for help. When officers arrived, they saw Arsenault on top of his wife outside the home, beating her with a hammer.

Police said he also used a knife against his wife.

Lorraine, 61, was pronounced dead an hour later at the hospital.

“By all accounts, Lorraine Arsenault was a lovely woman who cared deeply for her family and friends, and we share their palpable grief over her brutal killing by her husband,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.

“Domestic violence, needless to say, is extremely dangerous to its victims, and too often escalates into tragic outcomes like in this case. We urge anyone caught up in a violent relationship to seek help to protect themselves from further abuse. In Burlington County, help is available 24 hours a day through a hotline operated by Providence House at 1-877-871-7551 or 609-871-7551. If you feel your safety is in immediate jeopardy, please call 911.”

