EATONTOWN — The Monmouth County SPCA needs the public's help in finding out who abandoned three filthy, dehydrated, and frightened puppies in a park on Fourth of July weekend.

The three pups were found near Allaire State Park in Wall Township over the holiday weekend. “We’re sharing in the hopes that someone has information about where they came from,” the SPCA pleaded on Facebook.

The pups were dirty, dehydrated and so frightened to be out there all alone, the animal organization said.

They have all been examined, and fed proper, nutritious meals. “They’re now sleeping with full bellies on comfy bedding and will get the best care possible,” the SPCA said on the social media site.

If anyone has any details as to where these puppies may have come from, please call the Monmouth County SPCA Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297. You can also send an email.

Sadly, this has not been the only case of abandoned animals in New Jersey this year.

Most notably, in April, 11 small dogs were found abandoned and in neglected condition in Branchburg Park. All the dogs needed substantial vet care, including spaying/neutering, deworming, vaccines, dental care, grooming, and behavioral assessments.

Also, in May, two female puppies were found abandoned in sealed Tupperware plastic bins outside the entry gate of The Bloomfield Animal Shelter. The tubs were sealed with packing tape with holes cut in the top to let the pups breathe.

