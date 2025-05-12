🐶 Two dogs were found abandoned outside a NJ animal shelter

BLOOMFIELD — The staff at a North Jersey animal shelter are outraged after discovering two dogs abandoned near their building in sealed Tupperware bins.

They said two female pups were left in sealed plastic bins, an all-gray bin, and a white bin with a red cover outside the entry gate of The Bloomfield Animal Shelter, located at 61 Bukowski Place, on Saturday, May 10, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Shelter staff were inside the building at the time the dogs were abandoned in the Tupperware bins.

It appear the tubs were sealed with packing tape with holes cut in the top of the bins to let the the pups breathe.

“A simple conversation could’ve helped. We are disgusted and reviewing security footage,” according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

The staff asked anyone who recognized the dogs to please contact the shelter at 973-748-0194.

Yesterday, the shelter released an update on Facebook and Instagram about the pups, saying they were immediately taken to the shelter’s veterinarian’s office for care and observation.

In a posted video, the pups are shaven and well-groomed, and very friendly and affectionate.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out with concern for the two abandoned dogs from yesterday,” they wrote on their social media page.

They appear to be about two years old with no obvious signs of injury or illness. They will remain at the shelter until further notice.

Many people took to the shelter's social media pages to express their anger, disgust and concern for the dogs, hoping whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

So far, there's been no announcement of any charges.

