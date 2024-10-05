You need to check out this local NJ fall attraction

I’ve tried to deny that fall is a good season for a long time. This year, I’m finally embracing it.

This past week, I found a great local fall attraction that’s awesome for families as well as couples.

It’s Terhune Orchards, which is just outside of Princeton. As I’ve talked to some people about going there, I’ve discovered that others also believe it’s a great fall destination.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They have it all there. They have a small market, corn maze, a beautiful flower patch you can walk through, as well as wine tasting.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The market sells tons of things they make and grow on this farm. I got some of their fresh apple cider, and it was legitimately one of the best things I’ve ever tried.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Going in, I couldn’t remember if I liked apple cider. I was skeptical of trying it, but once I did, I quickly realized what I was missing out on. Their cider was so fresh you could tell it was made from the apples they had there.

And by the way, they have apple picking as well. The apple picking is done just down the road at a satellite location. There are tons of rows at the orchard with all the apple types you can imagine.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They’re super fresh and crisp and they don’t have that wax feeling you get from supermarket apples. Local fruits and vegetables are always the best.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They have fun exhibits for kids as well as cute decorations and playground type things for kids as well. The place had tons of families there, you could tell it’s a good place for kids to get some energy out and just enjoy being outside.

In keeping with the fall season they also have a pumpkin patch where you can buy some pumpkins if you’d like.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you’re someone who loves fall attractions Terhune Orchards is a place you need to make your way to.

One of the best spots in New Jersey for fall family fun Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.