Grocery store loyalty? Check out America’s most popular

We all have our go-to grocery store. Some of us might go to the place that's the closest to our home.

Others might go for the price.

Maybe you go to Acme because you like their meat selection. Or ShopRite because of their deli. Maybe Aldi because you like their prices the best.

SEE MORE: Red October is back in South Jersey for a 3rd consecutive year

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But did you ever wonder if the grocery store you go to is one of the most popular in America? Below is a list of the 40 most popular grocery stores in America.

Is yours unique to NJ? Or is it found everywhere throughout the country? Find out that below.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant