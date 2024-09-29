Red October is back in South Jersey for a 3rd consecutive year

Sunday marked the end of the regular season in Major League Baseball.

And for the third straight year, South Jersey sports fans will get to watch post-season baseball, or “Red October” as we call it.

The Phillies once again made the playoffs and have everyone dreaming of another World Series run like they had in 2022 and almost had in 2023 (looking at you, Diamondbacks).

The Phillies are slated to be the National League's #2 seed this October. They have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. This means they won’t play until next Saturday.

It’s an unusual place for Phillies fans to be. The team has never had a bye in their history, though it was only implemented in 2022.

But even post-season baseball is not common in the city of Philadelphia. The Phillies had an 11-year playoff drought from 2011 until 2022. They made the playoffs five straight times from 2007-2011 but prior to that there was a 14-year drought from 1993-2007.

And before that, there was a 10-year drought from 1983-1993.

Simply put, the Phillies have a lot of playoff droughts. They’ve only made the playoffs 10 times since 1983. They have only two World Series titles in their 140-year history.

Will this finally be the year they get their third World Series? South Jerseyans (myself included) would like to hope so.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

