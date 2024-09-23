This NJ based TV show has some glaring continuity errors

It's something that can take you out of a show. You're watching intensely because you love the scene, but then bam! You notice a continuity error.

It takes you out of the show. It makes you wonder how in the world did the writers and directors not notice that.

Did they think we wouldn't notice? Am I missing the point here? Surely they did that on purpose? Could they have actually overlooked this?

I noticed two glaring errors during a Sopranos rewatch I'm doing. They both happened in season six.

But before we get to my examples, maybe you've noticed some of these from your favorite TV shows.

There are some glaring ones in there, for sure. Some are from shows I've watched and never even noticed.

But I'm talkin' Sopranos here. And in season six there are two instances where characters have a different haircut from scene to scene.

In one, AJ has super long hair in a scene where he's on a boat with Tony. It's a terrible haircut by the way. But then in the next scene we see of AJ all of the sudden his hair is really short. It looks nothing like the previous scenes haircut. Was this on purpose? Did the directors just not care and figured it was implied he got a haircut? Either way it's confusing.

The same thing happens with Carmela too. One scene she has short hair. Noticeably short hair. But then the next scene we see of her, her hair is styled entirely different and almost down to her shoulders.

Maybe I'm nitpicking, but for a show this popular it feels inexcusable to have these mistakes.

