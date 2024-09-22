This is an underrated chain ice cream shop in NJ

I took a trip down memory lane this past weekend. I hadn't been to this ice cream place in a really long time.

There used to be one near my house when I was a kid, but for some reason, they closed up that location.

I used to have a go-to order from there, too. Roughly 15 years later, I got the same order on Saturday.

I'm talking about Cold Stone Creamery. They have numerous locations around New Jersey, but none that are close to where I live. The nearest one is about 30 minutes from my house.

But for some reason, I decided this weekend I wanted to go. When I was a little kid, I used to love their banana ice cream with Kit Kat and Oreo mixed in. I made that my same order the other day.

I can't exactly put my finger on why their banana ice cream is so good, but if you go there and try it, you'll understand. It doesn't taste the way you'd think artificial banana flavoring would, which is part of the reason why I like it so much.

They also have a ton of delicious-looking ice cream cakes there as well. Plenty of toppings, and plenty of different ice cream flavors for you to try too.

They mash up the ice cream on a cold stone and mix in your toppings that way. Hence their name.

I completely forgot Cold Stone existed for a long time, but I'm glad I got to try it out again this weekend.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

