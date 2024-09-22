Did you know this famous broadcaster is from NJ?
For the past two years we've heard a new voice call Sunday games for the NFL. When Joe Buck left Fox for ESPN it opened the door for a Jersey guy.
Kevin Burkhardt, that is. He hails from Wayne, New Jersey.
After college, he began his broadcasting career at a local radio station. He worked his way up, eventually landing a role at the MLB Network. He was the play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Jackals of Independent League Baseball when he was starting in the business. A team I once worked for as well.
In 2013, he joined Fox Sports as a sideline reporter. His engaging style quickly won over fans during NFL and MLB games.
By 2022, Burkhardt became the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox’s NFL coverage. He’s known for his excitement and I personally believe he has a great 'big game' voice as well. Whether it’s the Super Bowl or the World Series, he brings an energy that resonates with viewers.
One of the hardest jobs you can have is trying to fill the void that someone else left. Joe Buck is one of the greatest announcers in history. Some will try to tell you otherwise, but you can't doubt his greatness.
Off the screen, Kevin remains connected to his Jersey roots. He often shares stories about growing up in the Garden State. His down-to-earth personality makes him relatable to fans. Burkhardt is a standout figure in sports broadcasting, and he's from our home state as well.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
