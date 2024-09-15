Eat all the sushi you can at this delicious NJ restaurant

You're not finding bad food at any New Jersey restaurant.

So it's seemingly tough at times to set yourself apart from the rest.

One of my personal favorites is a sushi place where there's an option for all you can eat.

Sometimes I feel like I don't have enough when I get sushi so having this as an option really sets you apart. It's the perfect food type for it. Not too filling so you can go back and get as much as you want.

Well, I found that place this weekend. It's called Sakana Asian Cuisine in Trenton, New Jersey. It's right by where the old AMC movie theatre used to be.

You have to try their Rock n Roll, Crazy Tuna Roll, Dragon Roll and Pink Lady Roll.

If you go there but aren't looking for sushi you should try their Mongolian Beef, Sesame Chicken and Thai Red Curry Chicken.

Those are all you can eat as well.

Now Sakana is not technically a buffet. You mark down on a piece of paper what you want and it's all you can eat.

There is a two-hour max on it.

It's just off Exit 65A on 295 North. So if you're ever in the area this is a place that you need to check out. Forget about leaving a sushi place feeling like you didn't eat enough. Now you can eat as much as you want to ensure you're full. It's the best bang for your buck around.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

