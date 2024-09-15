It was a whirlwind week for this South Jersey kid

One of the coolest sports moments of the year happened this week at Citizens Bank Park.

Tied 1-1 in the 9th inning of a game on Monday night the entire crowd began chanting one word.

"Buddy! Buddy! Buddy!"

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images loading...

They were referencing the batter that was at the plate, Buddy Kennedy. He eventually walked after having a great at-bat. The next batter Kody Clemens gave the Phillies the win with a walk-off single.

Kennedy, born and raised in Millville, New Jersey has been with the big league club for a few weeks now.

He was drafted out of high school to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 following his senior season at Millville High School.

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images loading...

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images Photo by David Berding/Getty Images loading...

Kennedy has been a part of four organizations in Major League Baseball. Drafted to the Diamondbacks, he then went to the Oakland A's, Detroit Tigers and now the Philadelphia Phillies.

He is the grandson of former Phillies player Don Money as well.

After he had a key walk on Monday that was instrumental to the team's success, he did even better on Sunday.

With the Phillies trailing the Mets 1-0 in the 8th inning Kennedy ripped a double down the left field line that tied the game 1-1. The Phillies eventually went on to win 2-1 on a walk-off hit by J.T. Realmuto.

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images loading...

Kennedy spoke during the week about how much it meant to him to have the fans have his back and also to come through in clutch situations for the team.

It was also awesome to see the Philly fans recognize a hometown kid and give him a heroes welcome.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

