Hidden apple picking spot in rural NJ

With summer officially winding down it’s time to look forward to the Fall and all the things it has to offer.

I’ve already had a few pumpkin spice drinks, and the weather we’ve been having for the past few weeks has been great.

And while peach picking has been going on for the last couple of weeks we now shift our attention to apple picking.

I’m lucky that I have a peach orchard and apple farm less than a mile from my house. I take walks up there regularly.

Strawberry Hill Farm in Chesterfield is a really nice place to stop in and pick your own apples for the season.

They have so many options to choose from too. I’m a big fan of the Macintosh, but any kind of apple you want, they have it. You pay by how many apples you pick too. The price is determined by how much the apples you picked weigh.

So while it stinks that summer is over and we moved on to the fall season, there are still things to look forward to.

It can be a fun family event, bring your kids or siblings and make a day out of picking some delicious apples. They have so many different kinds that you can try as many as you like.

And it’s in a really quiet and peaceful setting too. It’s situated in rural New Jersey. No warehouses around, it's a really undeveloped part of New Jersey.

The only sounds you’ll hear are some donkeys down the road.

