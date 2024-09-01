Is it time for NJ high schools to start later?

Labor Day is here and with that, every high schooler in New Jersey realizes that their summer is officially over.

It was always one of the worst feelings as a kid. Knowing that the freedom of summer vacation is over and it's back to reality now.

Not only will kids dread the thought of being in class again, they'll also be dreading the wake-up time for school.

The earliest high school start time in New Jersey is Pennsauken High School which starts at 6:55 a.m. while the latest start time (for a non-magnet school) is Bayonne High School at 8:40 a.m.

The sweet spot is likely somewhere in the middle. But how can we expect kids to be ready and awake for first period when they are starting before 7:00 a.m.?

It feels like we're setting them up to fail before they even get to the classroom. And sure, you can say that kids need to learn discipline and this will teach them that. After all, when they make their way to the working world they'll have to be up early too.

But can we really expect a 14-year-old to be awake in first period when you need to be awake before the sun comes up? And even if they are awake, are they really learning anything?

Even 8:00 a.m. as a start time would be an improvement. It's not too late and not too early. We'd see more kids awake and ready to learn if they could sleep till a more normal time.

The teenage brain is wired for them to want to stay up later. It's also proven they need about an hour more sleep at 18 than they did at 10.

If we want our future generations to succeed maybe forcing them to start school at an ungodly hour isn't our best idea.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

