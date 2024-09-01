This is an underrated New Jersey diner order

You have the classics. If you’re going for breakfast you can always do the omelette.

You can do the pancake stack with a side of pork roll (or Taylor Ham if you’re up north).

You can do the waffles with fruit and whipped cream on top.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

And you know those are always going to be great. If you’re going for breakfast food you’ll be hard-pressed to find better food elsewhere in the country. Our diners always know how to do it right here in Jersey.

And it’s no secret that you can go to a diner here for a meal at all hours of the day. In my college days, I loved to go for the post-midnight meal of mozzarella sticks and soup. Looking back on that, I’m not sure how I ever used to do that.

The thought of eating food at 3 a.m. just isn’t as appealing as it once was.

But what is becoming more and more appealing to me is going to a diner for dinner and getting a grilled chicken BLT wrap.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It’s an easy order, but it’s one that you know is going to be good. It’s a classic. It’s simple. And sometimes the simple and classic order is just what the doctor ordered.

Get a side of chicken noodle soup with it as well and you’re golden.

It’s underrated and quickly became one of my favorite diner orders.

I usually go now for breakfast. But I might have to change up my routine and go for dinner more often.

After all, they’re really good at doing both.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.