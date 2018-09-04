Woman stabbed mom to death with infant daughter at home, cops say

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A woman has been charged with stabbing her mother to death in her own apartment.

Lila Lucariello, 33, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of 58-year-old Salwa Kahn-Tamr of Prospect Park, according to Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp.

Police were called Lucariello's apartment on Saturday morning after the woman's husband called 911 reporting he had come home to find the mother dead there, Knapp said.

Lucariello was also at the home when police came, and the knife believed to be the weapon she used to kill her mother was also found at the home, according to Knapp.

The prosecutor said police determined the two women had been in the home with Lucariello's infant daughter overnight. An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

After being taken into custody on Saturday morning, Lucariello was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know if Lucariello had an attorney who could speak on her behalf on Tuesday night.

Knapp encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

