On the loose: Cops say this man robbed 2 NJ pizza shops in 1 town

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are looking for the people they say robbed two pizza restaurants in the past two weeks.

Police allege that Petar Armbruster III is the man caught on video breaking the glass door in the back of Mannino’s Pizza on Route 33, then removing the register along with a charitable box of lollipops with help from an unknown, second person on April 6 around 6:10 a.m.

The items were later found in a Robbinsville housing development, according to police.

Police say Armbruster was also captured on surveillance on April 14 breaking into a Domino's on South Olden Avenue around 4:20 a.m., and then leaving. He is accused of returning with an unidentified man an hour later and loading a safe into a stolen Lexus. The car, with the safe still hanging out of the back of the trunk, was later found on State Street in Trenton.

Armbruster, who has not been captured, faces charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. Police asked anyone with information about Armbruster's whereabouts to call 609-581-4030, or the department's Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

