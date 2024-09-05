Who has the best pizza? NJ, CT governors cook up debate

🍕Social media debate this week

What state has the best pizza? Is it Illinois, New York, New Jersey?

Well, Connecticut Gov. Ned LaMont is heating up opinions with his latest post from X — including from Gov. Phil Murphy.

LaMont announced the newest road signs to welcome people to Nutmeg State, including one sign mentioning it’s the “home of the pizza capital of the United States.” Other signs coin the state as the “home of the submarine capital of the world,” “foodie capital of New England” and the “basketball capital of the world.”

Murphy’s response via X: “You’re not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area.”

Murphy is going viral again in less than a month. “We’re from New Jersey, baby! And you’re not!” was said during last month’s DNC roll call.

Who has the best pies in New Jersey? Let us know!

