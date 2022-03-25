When to start your garden in NJ: ‘Old Farmer’s Almanac’ explains

OK, it’s spring and it actually is getting warmer in New Jersey. It’s the time of year when New Jersey gardeners sit around and wonder when, exactly, they should start getting down on their knees and digging.

Days spent inside are getting old, and if you are anything like me you are counting down the days until you can head out to your garden and get the planting party started.

I recently stumbled upon the "Old Farmer’s Almanac," which seems to be a gardening bible of sorts. You can enter your ZIP code into the almanac's website and you are given an idea of when it’s a reasonable time to get back in the garden.

The Almanac has existed for years, and has a pretty good idea of when the first and last frost will be each year. The growing season usually lasts around 155 days, so the "Old Farmer's Almanac" suggests planting as soon as the freezing weather season is over, which is around May 5.

The Almanac also explains when to plant which items. For example, it suggests you plant corn between May 5 and May 19, and potatoes between April 28 and May 19. These suggestions aren't necessarily the same across New Jersey, but aren’t too drastically different from town to town.

Yes, there are those out there who think the "Old Farmers Almanac" is a bunch of baloney. Just like old wives tales and adages that tell you when to plant based on whether a month has an R in it. However, many rely on the Almanac as a useful tool and swear by it.

Actually, our family garden last year was planned around the Farmer's Almanac, and we had a pretty great season. It’s kind of like extra insurance so that you have the best chance of having healthy plants and to ensure that time and money spent on your garden is worth it.

